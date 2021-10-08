NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The governor and commissioner of education called for a full review of the state's education funding formula and explored ways to focus more on students.
Gov. Bill Lee joined Commissioner Penny Schwinn at the Tennessee State Museum on Friday morning. They said the state's current school funding framework, also known as the Basic Education Program (BEP), has not been meaningfully updated in more than 30 years, according to the announcement.
In the coming months, several education committees will meet to develop a strategy that prioritizes students and their families. The committees will "focus on a student investment strategy" while incorporating the following items:
While most agree an evaluation of the state's education funding formula needs to happen, some don't think the solution lies in revamping the BEP, but feel the problem comes from the inadequate level of state funding.
"Tennessee ranks 46th in the nation for what we invest per student," said Beth Brown, president of the Tennessee Education Association. "It is irresponsible and harmful to Tennessee children to continue the pattern of insufficient state investment in our schools, especially at a time when Tennessee has the largest revenue surpluses in state history. We can and must do better for our students."
