NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor encourages Tennesseans to practice social distancing and to wear a mask as they wait to get the vaccine.
Gov. Bill Lee continuously and sternly kept driving home the message of Tennesseans wearing a mask to fight against this virus.
"We do stand here and celebrate a tremendous breakthrough in this pandemic, but there is darkness before the dawn that's happening right here in Tennessee. We have to recognize that," Lee said during his weekly COVID-19 press conference on Thursday morning.
The governor said the state is getting sicker by the day from COVID-19. His statements come one day after a reported 11,000 new COVID cases in the state.
During that press conference, Lee said that people's decisions during the Thanksgiving holiday are now a reality, and they could not have imagined the surge's reality.
The governor went on to say the vaccine won't solve selfish ways or won't cure decisions not to wear a mask.
The bulk of the governor's message on Thursday besides vaccines' victory was three words, wear a mask.
"Your decision whether to wear a mask may be the decision that keeps you from being treated by these health care workers ahead," Lee said "We must turn the tide of COVID-19 in the state, and I need every Tennessean to hear this message loud and clear."
Governor also said the vaccine would take some time and say no mandate, no restrictions, no shutdown are happening in the state.
