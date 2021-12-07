NASHVILLE (WSMV) –Tennessee Governor Bill Lee authorized for additional Tennessee National Guard support to be sent to the U.S. Southern Border in early 2022 on Tuesday.

With this move, Lee hopes to curb the surging drug crisis. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, drug seizures along the Southern border continue to increase each month.

More than 200,000 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine, which are the leading drivers of drug overdoses, have been seized in 2021 so far.

“An open border has far-reaching consequences that are fueling a drug crisis impacting both our national security and the safety of our state,” Lee said. “I have authorized additional Tennessee Guard support at our Southern border as we look to address drug trafficking at the source.”

Tennessee has recorded more than 3,000 drug overdose deaths in 2020, This was a 45% increase from the previous year.

Approximately 50 Tennessee Guard personnel will deploy in early 2022 to support the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Safety.

Governor Bill Lee will travel to U.S. Southern border this weekend Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced on Thursday afternoon that he will be traveling to the U.S. Southern border this weekend to meet with Tennessee National Guard troops and determine what is needed in further securing the border.

The Tennessee National Guard has supported security efforts for decades along the U.S. Southern Boarder. However, this deployment is in response to the increasing surge in drug-related activity.

In July, Lee visited more than 300 Tennesseans stationed at the boarder.