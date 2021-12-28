NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The city of Nashville has placed bids to host political conventions for both parties ahead of the 2024 election.
At the request of Governor Bill Lee, Nashville has submitted a bid to host the Republican National Convention and requested and an official RFP (Request For Proposal) from the Democratic National Committee to host their convention, as well.
Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, released this statement regarding the city’s plans:
“At the request of the Governor’s Office, we have submitted a response to the RNC’s RFP and requested an RFP from the DNC. We are bidding on both political party conventions for the 2024 election cycle at the request of and support from the Governor’s Office. The NCVC’s primary role is to book convention business for Nashville without bias. We work daily with clients to book conventions and with individuals who want assistance in recruiting meetings and events. It’s not appropriate for the NCVC to pick and choose which groups get to meet in Nashville.”
