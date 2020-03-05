NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee asked President Donald Trump Thursday morning to expedite declaring a major disaster in Tennessee after the tornado that destroyed parts of five different counties.
The declaration would make it so federal recovery assistance can be sent to the affected areas of Benton, Carroll, Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson counties.
"Local and state emergency officials and responders, working alongside countless volunteers and non-profit organizations, have worked tirelessly to respond to the needs of their families, communities, and neighborhoods," Gov. Lee said in a news release. "It now becomes necessary for our federal partners to make resources available to supplement our efforts and get Tennessee and those impacted on our way to recovery."
According to the Governor's office, the request specifically asks FEMA to make its Public Assistance program available to provide reimbursement for areas that needed to clear a lot of debris.
More information on the PA program is available here.
Gov. Lee also asked FEMA to make its Individual Assistance program available for certain residents in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson Counties. This would help individuals with costs related to the tornado.
For more information on donations and volunteer opportunities, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.