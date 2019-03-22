Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee sent a formal request to President Donald Trump on Friday for a major disaster declaration to make federal recovery assistance available to city and county jurisdictions impacted in February’s significant flooding and severe storms.
“The severe flooding has left many Tennessee jurisdictions unsure about how to fund the unexpected need to repair infrastructure and pay for their emergency measures,” Lee said in a news release. “I believe we have demonstrated the need for federal assistance is necessary and if granted will lessen some of the financial burden on local resources for flood response and recovery.”
Since the heavy rain, major flooding and severe storms began on Feb. 6, 83 of Tennessee’s 95 counties have reported some level of flood damage and severe weather impact.
Lee’s request specifically asks the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make the Public Assistance program available to 58 Tennessee counties impacted by the flooding and severe storms from Feb. 6, 2019, onward.
The Public Assistance request includes the counties of Anderson, Bedford, Blount, Campbell, Carter, Cheatham, Claiborne, Clay, Cocke, Coffee, Decatur, DeKalb, Dickson, Dyer, Fentress, Gibson, Giles, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Hawkins, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lake, Lauderdale, Lewis, Lincoln, Marion, Marshall, McNairy, Moore, Morgan, Obion, Overton, Perry, Rhea, Roane, Robertson, Scott, Sequatchie, Sevier, Smith, Tipton, Unicoi, Union, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne and Weakley.
The qualifying losses for county, municipal, state agency and utility infrastructure impacts and emergency expenditures totaled $68.3 million due to the flooding and severe storms.
“We expect to add more counties to both FEMA’s preliminary damage assessments and to the Major Disaster Declaration request,” Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Director Patrick Sheehan said in a news release. “As flood waters recede in other impacted counties, we are confident with additional time, more damages will surface which will meet and exceed the federal per capita loss requirements.”
Lee’s declaration request also asks FEMA to make available the federal Individual Assistance (IA) program in the counties of Decatur, Hardin, Humphreys, Perry and Sevier, which, if awarded, would provide direct help to Tennessee residents in the requested counties who demonstrate eligibility for the IA program.
This week, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) received $10 million in emergency relief funds from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to help expedite repairs to the state’s highway network. The department currently estimates damages from February’s storms total more than $83 million. TDOT has already initiated 32 emergency contracts in the amount of $56 million. TDOT will continue to work closely with the FHWA for reimbursement for these costs.
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is coordinating with partners to assist farmers following the excessive rainfall. Flooding and washouts in low-lying areas and river bottomlands, particularly in West Tennessee, have affected winter wheat and cover crops, which are planted to protect against soil loss. Farmers in counties experiencing a crop loss of 30 percent or more may qualify for a USDA Secretarial Disaster Designation, making them and farmers in adjacent counties eligible to apply for low-interest emergency loans.
