MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for the killing of 30-year-old Terrell Ray in 2019.

Governor Lee authorized the reward in an effort that those responsible are brought to justice.

Murfreesboro Police Sergeant-Detective James Abbot said, "Ray was an innocent victim, and we hope someone will come forward with information to help us solve this senseless crime."

Ray was found dead at the Villager Condominiums in Murfreesboro on August 2, 2019, where he was shot in the back multiple times. Police added that Ray's 2016 Camaro was stolen and later recovered in Nashville.

After a request from 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, Lee approved the reward.

I am thankful that Governor Lee has approved a reward in this case. Cases like this one pose special challenges, but often the smallest amount of information may lead to an arrest and ultimately a conviction. If someone has knowledge that might be useful to the detectives, I would be glad to see them receive a reward. - 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Julie Cox at 629-201-5514 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov