Gov. Bill Lee

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee governor announced that the state had joined a lawsuit over the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccine mandate.

Gov. Bill Lee announced that Tennessee joined 15 other states on the lawsuit on vaccine requirements for healthcare workers.

On Twitter, said they are "renewing a challenge to the CMS vaccine mandate in court so Tennessee health care workers have the right to private health care decisions."

HCA Healthcare has adjusted the language in their vaccine policy for employees as the federal mandate encounters roadblocks.

 

