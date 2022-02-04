NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee governor announced that the state had joined a lawsuit over the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccine mandate.
Gov. Bill Lee announced that Tennessee joined 15 other states on the lawsuit on vaccine requirements for healthcare workers.
It comes as many places are stretched thin by the omicron surge, which is putting record numbers of people in the hospital with COVID-19 while sickening many health workers.
On Twitter, said they are "renewing a challenge to the CMS vaccine mandate in court so Tennessee health care workers have the right to private health care decisions."
HCA Healthcare has adjusted the language in their vaccine policy for employees as the federal mandate encounters roadblocks.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – HCA Healthcare is adjusting the language in their vaccine policy for employees as the federal mandate continues to enco…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.