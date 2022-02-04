NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee governor announced that the state had joined a lawsuit over the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccine mandate.

Gov. Bill Lee announced that Tennessee joined 15 other states on the lawsuit on vaccine requirements for healthcare workers.

Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers It comes as many places are stretched thin by the omicron surge, which is putting record numbers of people in the hospital with COVID-19 while sickening many health workers.

On Twitter, said they are "renewing a challenge to the CMS vaccine mandate in court so Tennessee health care workers have the right to private health care decisions."

Pull Quote "We are renewing a challenge to the CMS vaccine mandate in court so Tennessee health care workers have the right to private health care decisions. While this mandate represents the worst of federal overreach, it also threatens our ability to staff facilities and provide care for the elderly, disabled and other high-priority populations." Gov. Bill Lee

HCA Healthcare has adjusted the language in their vaccine policy for employees as the federal mandate encounters roadblocks.