NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced on Thursday the creation of the Stimulus Financial Accountability Group to ensure proper fiscal management of stimulus funds received by the state through the Coronavirus Relief Fund created by the CARES Act.
The State of Tennessee projects a distribution of around $2.3 billion from the fund.
"The CARES Act has given our state critical relief to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and begin to reopen Tennessee's economy," Lee said in a news release. "We must ensure that these funds are spent wisely and effectively, and I'm grateful to the members of this group for their valuable input as we stewart these resources and serve Tennesseans."
Members of the group include:
- Governor Bill Lee
- Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally
- House Speaker Cameron Sexton
- State Senator Bo Watson
- State Senator Raumesh Akbari
- State Representative Pat Marsh
- State Representative Harold Love Jr.
- Justin P. Wilson, Comptroller of the Treasury
- Commissioner Butch Eley, Finance & Administration
- Stuart McWhorter, COVID-19 Unified Command
The first meeting of the Stimulus Financial Accountability Group will be held remotely on April 22.
On March 27, President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The largest relief package ever passed by the United State Congress, the CARES Act includes a broad array of provisions intended to support the nation’s healthcare system as well as provide direct relief to businesses, individuals, and state and local government.
More information from the U.S. Department of Treasury can be found here.
