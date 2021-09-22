NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn shared encouraging data around the state’s more than $160 million investment in academic summer camps to address learning loss caused by lost classroom time because of COVID-19 and accelerate achievement for Tennessee students.
“Tennessee has led the nation in getting students back in the classroom and swiftly addressing learning loss,” Lee said during a conference call on Wednesday. “As we continue to prioritize our students, I’m encouraged to share positive outcomes of priorities in our historic special session. I am hopeful for our state and thank the legislature for their partnership to turn the tide for Tennessee students.”
In January, Lee convened the Tennessee General Assembly for a special legislative session to pass policies to mitigate COVID-19 disruptions and support Tennessee students.
“This past summer, Tennessee school districts launched rich academic programs and thoughtfully prioritized student and family engagement to help their students get extra learning time and recover from a very tough school year. In doing so, they built tremendous momentum for students and staff heading into a brand new and still very tough school year,” Schwinn said during a conference call on Wednesday. “There is a lot of work that lies ahead, but after seeing what Tennessee accomplished this summer for students, I believe our public schools are proving what’s possible.”
House Democratic Caucus Chairman Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville, suggests its too early for the administration to take "a victory lap."
"While I welcome any positive news on improving school test scores across the state, I think it's a little early for a victory lap," Dixie said in a statement. "I think the sample size of the students who attended summer school is pretty small and I'd wait until we find out more about this school year and the 1 million students who have struggled this year through the COVID-19 pandemic, schools and classes shutting down for weeks due to quarantines and the lack of consistent opportunities for remote learning during those quarantines. Without taking a deep dive into the data, I applaud any learning gains, but remain concerned that the lack of leadership from the Governor will wipe out any modest gains the Summer Learning Camps may have provided."
More than 120,000 Tennessee students were enrolled in summer programming across the state.
“For me it was just an opportunity for him to get a little more one-on-one with the teacher,” Fanny Sung Whelan, a Metro Schools parent, said.
Whelan said she was impressed with how Metro Schools handled the learning loss.
“My child was not a good virtual learner, but I do know that we fared better than a lot of kids,” Whelan said.
The state’s investment in academic summer camps made a positive push in districts like Robertson County.
“This week, one of our academic coaches shared that she is noticing the students who participated in the summer learning camps are showing greater gains than expected,” Michelle Galluzzi, Supervisor of PreK-8 Education for Robertson County Schools, said. “I think we are going to see this pay off as the year continues.”
The Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act passed in special session provided funding to local school districts for K-8 academic summer camps across the state.
New data from summer camps will further inform how the state, schools, teachers and families can support student success.
Promising Results include:
Strong student participation
- This summer both summer learning camps and after school STREAM camps had higher attendance in elementary grades compared to middle school grades.
- Overall, more than 120,000 Tennessee students enrolled in summer programming across the state
English and Language Arts
- Overall, data showed an improvement of 5.97 percentage points
- Elementary grades saw an improvement of 7.34 percentage points
- Middle school grades saw an improvement of 0.66 percentage points
Math
- Overall, data showed an improvement of 10.49 percentage points
- Elementary grades saw an improvement of 11.66 percentage points
- Middle school grades saw an improvement of 6 percentage points
