NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced three priorities Tuesday to increase access to mental health treatment and expand suicide prevention efforts in the state.
Lee is proposing $11.2 million in new funding to expand access to services for those living with serious mental illness. It would also cover an additional 7,000 uninsured Tennessee adults through the state's Behavioral Health Safety Net program, which provides several essential mental health services. The investment would also address increasing costs at the state's regional mental health institutes.
In addition, a $1.1 million investment will extend the state's partnership with the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network to establish new outreach and increase the intervention efforts for the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
“The mental health of our citizens is foundational to all other goals we seek to accomplish in education, job growth and public safety,” said Lee. “By prioritizing our mental health safety net and suicide prevention, we are caring for more Tennesseans and building healthier communities.”
Lee is also proposing a $3 million investment to the Creating Homes Initiative, that has created more than 20,000 permanent housing opportunities for those living with mental illness for nearly 20 years. The new investment is intended to expand the housing options for those living with substance abuse.
“In addition to measures that address substance abuse and mental illness, we are tackling Tennessee’s shockingly high suicide rate that is now 20 percent higher than the national average,” said Lee. “There is tremendous opportunity to engage public-private partnerships as we work to prevent suicide and save lives.”
