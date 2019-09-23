NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee now has an official day of prayer.
Gov. Bill Lee announced Oct. 10 will be the state’s Day of Prayer and Fasting.
He said he got the idea while touring the state.
He said everywhere he went, Tennesseans told him they were praying for him.
“We invite all Tennesseans to join us in their homes, in their communities and their places of worship to fast and to pray for God’s favor and blessing of the people of Tennessee,” Lee said.
He said he will release more details about what he plans to do on Oct. 10.
This event is separate from the National Day of Prayer.
.@MariaLeeTN and I would like to invite all Tennesseans to join us for an official day of prayer and fasting on October 10th. pic.twitter.com/fku34E9oxq— Governor Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) September 18, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.