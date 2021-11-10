NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The city of Franklin will be getting some much-needed funding to improve its water infrastructure.
Gov. Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced the $19.5 million loan on Wednesday.
The money will come from the State Revolving Fund Loan Program, which provides Tennessee communities with low-interest loans to upgrade various aspects of their cities to meet state standards.
Wednesday’s loan announcement joins three other loans approved by the Tennessee Local Development Authority for the cities of Athens and Dayton.
“We are committed to providing dependable water infrastructure for Tennessee communities”, Governor Lee said. “These loans make infrastructure upgrades affordable and accessible for local governments and help to keep Tennesseans healthy.”
Tennessee’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program has awarded more than $2 billion in low-interest loans since its inception in 1987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.