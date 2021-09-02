NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While talking with the media on Thursday afternoon, the governor made a push to get more Tennesseans working as COVID cases surge in the state.
On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce announced Sept. 13 to 17 would be Keep TN Working Week. During September, there are more than 100 scheduled job fairs.
“We are committed to providing every necessary resource to get Tennesseans back to work,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “COVID-19 has caused significant disruptions to employment across the state, but with over 450,000 available jobs in Tennessee, there is an opportunity for every Tennessean to join our workforce.”
According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce, there is the "largest number of jobs ever" posted on its website. For more information on the job fairs, click here.
According to the latest data from the state health department, Gov. Bill Lee's news conference comes after more than 82,000 Tennesseans are now actively infected with COVID-19.
Commissioner Tennessee Department of Health Lisa Piercey joined the governor and discussed what is being called a "difficult spot."
"We're in a very difficult position in our state with regard to this moment in time in the pandemic," Lee said on Thursday.
Of the active cases reported Thursday, the health department says 3,501 of them are hospitalized, with 968 in the ICU and 677 on a ventilator — an all-time high for the pandemic.
News 4 will break down the latest news conference from the governor starting at 4 p.m.
