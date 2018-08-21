NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Haslam announced his plans Tuesday to improve the state's testing system through a statewide listening tour.
According to the governor's office, the goals of the tour are the following:
- Engage in an open conversation about assessment and ways to improve administration
- Gather feedback that can inform a smooth delivery of state assessments this school year and beyond, including feedback on the selection of the state’s next assessment partner to be chosen later this school year
- Discuss how to better provide schools, educators, parents and students with meaningful and timely results from assessments
- Distinguish assessment content from delivery in an effort to focus on the value assessments can provide
The six-stop tour will begin in Knoxville this Friday and will also include visits to Williamson County, Hamilton County, Shelby County, Greene County and Gibson County. Additional dates have not yet been announced.
The listening tour will be facilitated by Wayne Miller, who is the former executive director of the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents.
During each stop, educators and other administrators will be able to discuss the challenges posed by online testing and share their ideas on how it can be improved.
Miller will be assisted by a three-member advisory team. One of the members of the team is Cicely Woodard, who is a math teacher at Freedom Middle School in Franklin.
“Without aligned assessments, we don’t know where our students stand and where we need to improve. We finally have a test that is aligned to Tennessee’s strong academic standards, and I don’t want recent assessment delivery issues to cause us to lose sight of why we have these tests in the first place. Delivering the test without disruption is essential and we must get it right. I am confident this listening tour and process will inform the critical work ahead of us," said Haslam in a news release.
TNReady, the state’s current online testing system, has been plagued with problems since being rolled out about three years ago.
Officials with the Tennessee Department of Education previously said they will not be paying in full for "substandard performance issues" associated with TNReady testing this past spring.
The department is cutting $2.5 million from its invoice to Questar, which is the third-party company that was contracted to administer the testing.
