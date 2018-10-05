Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is "declining to intervene" in the case of Edmund Zagorski, a man who was convicted and sentenced to death in 1984 by a Robertson County jury for the murders of John Dale Dotson and Jimmy Porter.
"While Zagorski has exhibited good behavior during his incarceration, that does not undo the fact that he robbed and brutally murdered two men and attempted to kill a police officer while on the run. Further, while juries today have the option of imposing a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in capital cases, the jury in Zagorski’s case heard the evidence at trial and rendered a unanimous verdict in accordance with the law at the time and their duty as jurors," said Gov. Haslam in a statement.
Zagorski requested clemency based on good behavior while incarcerated, and juror affidavits obtained 35 years after the trial who reportedly said they would have preferred he received life in prison with no possibility of parole.
"Ten courts, including the Tennessee Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of the United States have reviewed and upheld the jury’s verdict and sentence, and the Tennessee Supreme Court has held that the addition of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole as a sentencing option does not affect previous verdicts," said Gov. Haslam.
Prosecutors said Zagorski shot John Dotson and Jimmy Porter, then slit their throats after robbing them in Robertson County in April 1983. The victims had planned to buy marijuana from Zagorski.
The Associated Press contributed in part to this story.
