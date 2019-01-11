Gov. Bill Haslam is taking one of his final tours of the state as the state’s leader, all while explaining the decision that will define his final days in office.

Pastor who talked to governor about clemency for Cyntoia Brown will walk her out of prison (CNN) -- They met for the first time a few weeks before Christmas -- the woman serving a life sentence for killing a man who bought her for sex as a teenager, and a pastor who believed in her.

The governor said Cyntoia Brown has served her time and is ready to be back in the world.

Cyntoia Brown prepares for life after prison, former Nashville inmate offers advice Cyntoia Brown was granted clemency by Governor Haslam on Monday and will be a free woman in seven months. You may be thinking all Cyntoia Brown has to do is walk out and she's free, but it’s not as simple as that.

He granted her clemency earlier this week.

Haslam said she made a big mistake, but the strides she made to bring her life around can’t be ignored.

“She made a horrible decision, but if you look at since, then she’s literally lived a life that’s been about rehabilitation and redemption,” Haslam said. “She’s about to graduate with a 4.0. I told her attorneys that’s a little better than my GPA in college.”

The decision to grant her clemency was controversial.

The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled she needed to serve the life sentence – at least 51 years behind bars – just weeks before his decision.

Lawmakers and celebrities alike were calling for her release, but Haslam said that did not play a part.

“What we tried to do it two things, one to decide the legal issues of the case and separate out from that all the noise and interest around it,” said Haslam. “I understand why people would rally to the cause. It is a very heartwarming story about what has happened in her life, but we had to separate it out.

“I don’t know many people who would want us to make a legal decision based on how many calls we get.”

Brown won’t be released until August. She will then have a decade of supervision and have to follow strict rules to keep her freedom.