NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced during his press conference Thursday that he will sign a Juneteenth proclamation.

"We have an opportunity to mark a historic day in the life of this nation, one especially significant in this conversation. [Friday] marks the end of slavery in the U.S. on June 19, 1865, and I'll be signing a Juneteenth proclamation to recognize this day as it represents the promise of a free and just society for every Tennessean," the governor said at his weekly press conference on Thursday.

June 19, 1865 marks the end of slavery in the United States. On that day, Union Army general Gordon Granger read General Order No. 3 in Galveston, Texas, declaring all slaves free.

Organizers from around the country have begun a push to turn Juneteenth into a national holiday. This comes after many protests have been and continue to be held throughout the nation regarding police brutality and the display of controversial statues and monuments.

Several Juneteenth events including demonstrations and celebrations are scheduled in Tennessee for Friday.