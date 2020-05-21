Bill Lee - State of the State - 2019

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said in his Thursday press conference he will sign an executive order allowing groups of up to 50 people. 

The executive order applies to 89 of Tennessee's 95 counties. 

At restaurants, under the new guidelines, social distancing practices must stay in place with tables six feet apart and no more than ten people at a table. 

Large attractions are allowed to reopen at half capacity, including performance venues, amusement and water parks, auditoriums, theaters, zoos and large museums. 

Employees and customers should be screened, guest flow should be managed and capacity should be limited. 

