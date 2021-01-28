Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Due to the decline in COVID-19 cases in the state of Tennessee, the governor is "lifting additional restrictions around who can participate in or attend indoor school sporting events."

Gov. Bill Lee said the change comes after "almost a 60% decline in cases & nearly a 40% decline in hospitalizations."

While Executive Order 74 will be suspended on Monday, Lee said the "guidance and rules of local education agencies and the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association remain in place."

"I encourage Tennesseans to keep up their responsible personal choices as we work towards a COVID-free Tennessee," Lee said in a statement on Thursday.

 

