NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor will give his third State of the State address next week.
Gov. Bill Lee will deliver his speech to the General Assembly and fellow Tennesseans on Feb. 8.
“I look forward to sharing our budget and legislative priorities,” Lee said in a statement on Monday. “Tennesseans have faced incredible challenges this past year, and the State of the State address will both reflect on this unique place in history and cast a vision for a healthy and prosperous 2021.”
Lee will give his speech in the War Memorial Auditorium at 6 p.m.
Tennesseans have faced incredible challenges this past year and my State of the State address will both reflect on this unique place in history and cast a vision for a healthy and prosperous 2021. pic.twitter.com/JL0K2ZvgNF— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) February 1, 2021
The speech will be streamed on the News 4 app and our social media platforms.
