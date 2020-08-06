NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee, along with Commissioner of Education Dr. Penny Schwinn, announced the state's continued efforts to help families, teachers and school districts as the 2020-21 school year begins.
According to a release, the Tennessee Department of Education will be providing $15 million in grant funding to districts, allowing them to purchase wifi or mifi devices for their students. The grant application will ask districts to identify:
- The number of households without internet access and the method of determining that information (e.g. family surveys, etc.);
- A viable, local solution to meet connectivity needs, such as MiFi devices, and expected cost for devices and services;
- The grant will fund districts at $150 per identified household need, up to $15 million statewide, meaning 100,000 households can benefit from this support;
- The amount is based on state contracted rates for mifi devices and data coverage for the first semester, after which the funds expire. Districts will plan to pick up data charges for second semester or develop a plan to address them for sustainability.
TDOE is also working with with TEMA to build a public dashboard designed to provide information regarding shipments of the above materials.
Tennessee's base for learning and teaching, Best for All Central, will provide a collection of high-quality, optional resources designed to be easily accessible and easy to search for. These resources will be given to school leaders, teachers and families.
All resources are free and include:
- School leader and educator professional development, including professional development for digital teaching;
- An academic standards navigator—linking academic standards information an example assessment items for each grade... providing this information for the public for the first time in such an easy to understand way;
- Instructional videos to provide weekly content in core areas of instruction, with brand new videos available in addition to all the PBS Teaching Tennessee lessons and companion guides;
- Additional resources released earlier this year including the STEAM Resources Hub, SchoolMealFinder.com, and more.
New resources will be added on a regular basis.
In partnership with Trevecca Nazarene University, the department created Bridging the Distance: Family Remote Learning, a new resource for families. The online tool is a free resource and is designed to help families navigate remote learning and better understand common tools and programs teachers use when teaching.
Resources include:
- ‘Remote Learning 101’ training for parents;
- Supports for parents with students who have special needs;
- Videos from parents and teachers around best practices for supporting students in this new environment, and more.
To support early literacy, the department also released a free, optional supplement called TN Foundational Skills Curriculum Supplement. This follows research in order to build a strong foundation for literacy in pre-K through second grade.
TN Foundational Skills Curriculum Supplement is completely free, optional and uses a systematic approach to sounds-first instruction to help students earn the foundational skills necessary in order to become proficient readers. It is available for download anytime for districts, parents and teachers.
