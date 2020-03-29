NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Governor Bill Lee’s office has announced his COVID-19 Unified Command will be taking action after a COVID-19 outbreak at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
According to a release, Unified Command is a joint operation between the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
The following timeline was released to outline actions taken by the COVID-19 Unified Command:
- Sunday, March 22, 2020: Gov. Lee signs Executive Order 17 restricting outside visitors to assisted living facilities and nursing homes.
- Friday, March 27, 2020: The State of Tennessee, through the Unified Command of TDH, Military, and TEMA, worked with the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing to transport 23 residents to Sumner Regional Medical Center on Friday, March 27, 2020. On short notice, the State mobilized to arrange the transport of the residents through an ambulance strike team of EMS professionals from Sumner Co., Cheatham Co., Dickson Co., First Call, and MedicOne. EMS strike team members are highly trained for these types of emergency health situations, and stand-up quickly to provide valuable life-saving care. The health emergency at the private Gallatin facility necessitated quick decision-making on the part of State and Local emergency professionals to act for the well-being of these residents.
- Saturday, March 28, 2020: More than 20 National Guard personnel onsite assisted Gallatin Center with COVID-19 testing for all residents and staff. Residents exhibiting symptoms were isolated pending results. Further guidance was issued to all nursing homes and assisted care facilities across the state, outlining reporting expectations and best practices.
- Sunday, March 29, 2020: Results were returned with 59 additional residents testing positive for COVID-19. These residents are now being transported to Sumner Regional Medical Center for care. 33 members of the Gallatin Center staff have tested positive and are now isolated at home. The State of Tennessee is facilitating deep cleaning and disinfecting of the facility and providing supplemental support for residents who currently do not have COVID-19.
In addition, the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing is believed to have followed proper protocols at this time.
