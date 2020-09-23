Bill Lee - State of the State - 2019

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee said he supports President Trump's ability to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court following the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 

"The vacancy should absolutely be filled. The president has a responsibility to provide a nominee," the governor said at his press conference Wednesday. "A third of our US presidents have in history have appointed a nominee or a Supreme Court Justice in an election year."

Governor Lee also said the Constitution gives the Senate a clear right to fill the vacancy as well.

"The Senate also has not only the responsibility, but an obligation to consider that nominee, and in my view, to vote on it," he said. 

Gov. Bill Lee also took the time to write thank you notes to Tennessee senators Marsha Blackburn and Lamar Alexander, thanking them for "respecting the Constitution and swiftly addressing the Supreme Court vacancy."

"I want to thank Senator Alexander and Senator Blackburn for their care, for their process and their care for the court, and for their deep understanding of the profound impact that the Supreme Court has on our individual lives and on the future of our country," the governor said. 

