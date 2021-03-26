This was a very controversial bill that now bans transgender athletes from participating in girl's sports. Student athletes would be required to prove that their sex matches that listed on the student’s “original” birth certificate to participate in public school sports in middle and high schools.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor signed the Transgender Athlete Bill into law on Friday.

Gov. Bill Lee said the reason behind him signing the bill is to "preserve women's athletics and ensure fair competition."

Suppose they don't have a birth certificate. In that case, parents must provide another form of evidence indicating the student's sex at the time of birth.

Other states have proposed similar bills, including Mississippi, who's governor signed a similar bill into law.

Opponents of the bill expect the legal challenges to be costly. They also say the bill is damaging to transgender youth.

