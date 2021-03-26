NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor signed the Transgender Athlete Bill into law on Friday.

Gov. Bill Lee said the reason behind him signing the bill is to "preserve women's athletics and ensure fair competition."

I signed the bill to preserve women's athletics and ensure fair competition. This legislation responds to damaging federal policies that stand in opposition to the years of progress made under Title IX and I commend members of the General Assembly for their bipartisan work. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 26, 2021

The controversial bill now bans transgender athletes from participating in girl's sports. Student-athletes would be required to prove their sex matches that are listed on the student's "original" birth certificate to participate in public school sports in middle and high schools.

Suppose they don't have a birth certificate. In that case, parents must provide another form of evidence indicating the student's sex at the time of birth.

Other states have proposed similar bills, including Mississippi, who's governor signed a similar bill into law.

Opponents of the bill expect the legal challenges to be costly. They also say the bill is damaging to transgender youth.