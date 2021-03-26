NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor signed the Transgender Athlete Bill into law on Friday.
Gov. Bill Lee said the reason behind him signing the bill is to "preserve women's athletics and ensure fair competition."
I signed the bill to preserve women's athletics and ensure fair competition. This legislation responds to damaging federal policies that stand in opposition to the years of progress made under Title IX and I commend members of the General Assembly for their bipartisan work.— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 26, 2021
During a Wednesday morning press conference with Governor Bill Lee, News4 asked the Governor directly about his view and thoughts on transgender women participating in sports.
The controversial bill now bans transgender athletes from participating in girl's sports. Student-athletes would be required to prove their sex matches that are listed on the student's "original" birth certificate to participate in public school sports in middle and high schools.
Suppose they don't have a birth certificate. In that case, parents must provide another form of evidence indicating the student's sex at the time of birth.
Other states have proposed similar bills, including Mississippi, who's governor signed a similar bill into law.
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill Thursday to ban transgender athletes from competing on girls or women’s sports teams.
Opponents of the bill expect the legal challenges to be costly. They also say the bill is damaging to transgender youth.
The Tennessee Senate passed a bill that says a student athlete can only compete in sports or other events under the gender they were assigned at birth.
