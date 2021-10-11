NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor declared Monday "a Day of Prayer & Fasting."
Gov. Bill Lee signed the proclamation on Sunday, declaring Oct. 11 as a Day of Prayer & Fasting.
Lee said in a tweet that he is asking "Tennesseans to join Maria & me as we pause to acknowledge our blessings, seek God's guidance for our state & ask Him for healing, grace & favor for the days ahead."
I signed a proclamation to dedicate tomorrow, October 11, as a Day of Prayer & Fasting. I invite all Tennesseans to join Maria & me as we pause to acknowledge our blessings, seek God's guidance for our state & ask Him for healing, grace & favor for the days ahead. pic.twitter.com/KWUrPIJr35— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) October 10, 2021
