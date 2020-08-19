NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - After announcing a plan to share coronavirus data from schools with the state earlier this month, Governor Bill Lee said that would be a HIPAA violation.
Instead of releasing cluster case data like what is done with nursing homes, the state will now only release school-age case per county.
They said this is the best way to have transparency while not giving away private medical information.
"Information about children to the public is incredibly important to protect, and that is why this is such a balance," Gov. Lee said. "A lot of folks would like to know a lot of information, but a lot of folks also don't want the information about their children and their individual life and their health, or the particulars of their own individual health to be made public, and that's appropriate."
The state is currently allowed to share nursing home data because of a workaround to HIPAA laws issued by the federal government.
Dr. Lisa Piercey said no one has asked the federal government for the same permission for schools.
The state is also walking back plans to do wellness checks on at-risk children in Tennessee, with some lawmakers calling it government overreach.
State education officials said they'll go back to the drawing board to find another way to make sure at-risk children are getting the support they need.
