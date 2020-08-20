NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - At a press conference Thursday, Gov. Bill Lee said the state is trying to be as transparent as possible regarding COVID-19 cases in schools.
The governor said while the state in trying to be transparent, they're also not going to break the law.
This comes after parent group Propel Nashville expressed frustration with the governor, as the group wants him to make COVID-19 case numbers in specific schools public.
Governor Lee claims doing so would violate HIPA and FERPA regulations, so he's working with the attorney general's office to see if they can work around these laws.
"We want to be as transparent as possible, but trying to find a balance," the governor said. "They're not going to threaten federal funding and federal law by putting out this info. They're partnering with attorney general to make sure they're not breaking any federal laws."
Another topic discussed in Thursday's press conference was cyber security when it comes to kids, especially at this time where learning virtually is the new norm.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking parents to monitor their kid's internet use and report any unusual activity to them.
