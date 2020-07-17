Harold Nichols.jpg
 

Harold Wayne Nichols, who was convicted of rape and first-degree felony murder in the 1988 death of Karen Pulley in Hamilton County. (Photo: Tennessee Department of Corrections)

 
 Tennessee Department of Corrections/Flickr

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee has announced he is granting temporary reprieve for death row inmate Harold Wayne Nichols. 

The governor said in a statement:

I am granting Harold Wayne Nichols a temporary reprieve from execution until December 31, 2020, due to the challenges and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harold Nichols was convicted of rape and first degree felony murder in the 1988 death of Karen Pulley in Hamilton County. The reprieve will continue in effect until Dec. 31, 2020. 

