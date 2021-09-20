NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee is joining other governors to request a meeting with the president to discuss the crisis at the border.
Lee and 25 other governors sent a letter to Joe Biden to "end the national security crisis created by eight months of unenforced borders." They are asking the president to "execute immigration laws passed by Congress."
Gov. Bill Lee is joining other governors to request a meeting with the president to discuss the crisis at the border.
Gov. Bill Lee is joining other governors to request a meeting with the president to discuss the crisis at the border.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.