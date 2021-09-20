Biden pressed over crisis at the southern border in his first White House news conference

President Joe Biden is scheduled to participate in his first presidential news conference on Thursday, where he's expected to face a wide-ranging set of questions about the most pressing issues.

 ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee is joining other governors to request a meeting with the president to discuss the crisis at the border.

Lee and 25 other governors sent a letter to Joe Biden to "end the national security crisis created by eight months of unenforced borders." They are asking the president to "execute immigration laws passed by Congress."

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.