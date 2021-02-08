Governor says social distancing must continue after economy reopens

FILE - In this July 9, 2019, file photo Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Tennesseans will have to maintain social distancing.. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)

 C.B. Schmelter

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee will provide updates to the state's coronavirus response and touch on several key topics during his third State of the State address on Monday night. 

Some of the significant items included in the governor's address include education, investment in rural communities, budget priorities and more. 

Download PDF Governor Lee's third State of the State address

Gov. Lee will also celebrate Tennessee's 225 years of statehood during his address. 

The governor's address will be streamed live on the News4 app. 

 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.