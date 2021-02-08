NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee will provide updates to the state's coronavirus response and touch on several key topics during his third State of the State address on Monday night.
Some of the significant items included in the governor's address include education, investment in rural communities, budget priorities and more.
Gov. Lee will also celebrate Tennessee's 225 years of statehood during his address.
The governor's address will be streamed live on the News4 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.