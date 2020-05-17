SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria were in Smyrna on Saturday, delivering meals to some Gold Star families in Middle Tennessee.
The governor and first lady met with them as a reminder they are not forgotten during the pandemic.
"Especially during a time like this to let them know they are not forgotten, we still remember the sacrifice their loved one made," First Lady Maria Lee said.
The trip to Smyrna was part of the first lady's Tennessee Serves initiative, as well as her day of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.