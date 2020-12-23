NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order extending Tennessee's state of emergency through February.
Under the order, county mayors will still be allowed to enact local mask mandates and hospitals will be able to continue following provisions to stay staffed, like allowing out-of-state healthcare workers to practice in Tennessee.
Retired medical professionals are also able to easily re-enter the workforce under the order.
Executive Order 73 extends the state of emergency and provisions that have been critical to our COVID-19 response. Also, I have issued EO 71 and 72 to extend electronic government meetings and remote notarization provisions. https://t.co/oKPVLGIwtw pic.twitter.com/CJmG5qRHiT— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) December 22, 2020
