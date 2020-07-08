Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee said at his press conference Wednesday that he's concerned about the coronavirus spreading and not slowing down.

The governor said Tennessee recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day, but he did say the large amount of cases coincide with a record number of COVID-19 tests - 24,000 tests were done state wide during that time.

According to the governor, Tennesseans can slow down the spike in cases and flatten the curve by taking personal responsibility for themselves.

"If we want to keep bars open and the economy moving forward, we have to take the responsibility of wearing masks, social distancing," the governor said.

