In this Feb. 11, 2020, photo, Asian carp are unloaded at Two Rivers Fisheries in Wickliffe, Ky. Asian carp were imported to the U.S. in the 1960s and 1970s as an eco-friendly alternative to poisons for ridding southern fish farms and sewage lagoons of algae, weeds and parasites. The advance of the invasive carp, however, threatens to upend aquatic ecosystems, starve out native fish and wipe out endangered mussel and snail populations along the Mississippi River and dozens of tributaries.