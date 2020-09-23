NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Ahead of National Hunting & Fishing Day on Saturday, Sept. 26, Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 62 Wednesday, establishing the Asian Carp Advisory Commission.
According to a release, the commission will be tasked with studying and providing advice on best methods to mitigate the invasion of Asian Carp into Tennessee's lakes and rivers.
The commission will be comprised of representatives from the following agencies and departments:
- Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency
- Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission
- Department of Economic and Community Development
- Department of Tourist Development
- Department of Environment and Conservation
- Tennessee Valley Authority
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
- One appointee each from the governor, lieutenant governor, and speaker of the House of Representatives
The commission will give interim reports in October and during the winter, as well as annual reports moving forward regarding its findings and work.
“Tennessee’s lakes and rivers are a critical feature of our state’s economy and natural beauty,” said Gov. Lee. “This Commission will help us protect and preserve native fish species, aquatic life, commercial and recreational fishing, and other water activities from the increasing threat of Asian carp to key ecosystems in our state.”
