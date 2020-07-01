NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Governor Bill Lee is reviewing options that could allow counties to issue their own mask mandates, similar to actions recently taken in Nashville.
In Tennessee, 89 counties are under the governor’s control for the coronavirus. This means that local officials go to the state for guidance on dealing with the pandemic.
Six Metro counties in Tennessee follow their own health guidelines, and do not need to go through the state.
Nashville in Davidson Co. and Memphis in Shelby Co. have established their own mask mandates in recent weeks.
Now Gov. Lee said his office is considering options that would allow individual counties to issue mask mandates of their own.
The authorization could help counties like Sumner and Rutherford, where officials are pleading with people to wear masks to slow the reported uptick in COVID-19 cases.
“There have been requests by localities about whether the authority exists about the mask mandate and we’re researching that right now,” the governor said. “Our approach is targeted where there are requests and challenges.”
Lee is scheduled to hold another press conference Thursday afternoon.
Knoxville will join Nashville and Memphis on Friday as the third Tennessee city to implement a mask mandate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.