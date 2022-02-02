FRANKFORT, KY (WSMV)– Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in advance of a major winter storm expected to hit Kentucky Wednesday night through Friday morning.
According to a release from the governor’s office, the announcement is due to the significant amount of rain, sleet, snow, and ice are expected to be produced by the storm. Much of the commonwealth is under a winter warning.
The winter storm is expected to make travel difficult, with one to two inches of snow expected to fall in Northwestern and Northern Kentucky.
“Freezing roadways are extremely dangerous,” Beshear said in a statement. “I am closing all state office buildings and asking Kentuckians to stay off the roadways if possible, so crews can continue plowing and clearing roads.”
The powerful winter storm is expected to create difficult travel conditions on major interstates as well as state and local roadways. Tree damage and power outages may occur given the impacts from ice and wind. Snowfall of 1-2 inches is expected in northwestern and Northern Kentucky.
The National Weather Service at Louisville issued an ice storm warning for the Jackson Purchase and Pennyrile regions and most of the rest of Kentucky north of the Cumberland Parkway. Ice accumulations are expected to range from 0.25 to 0.75 inches.
A Flood Watch has been issued for portions of Central Kentucky from Thursday morning through late Thursday night, as the area is expected to receive 2.5-3.5 inches of rain.
“The approaching storm front is forecast to be one of the most dangerous events in our recent history of record-breaking disasters, due to the possibilities of heavy icing accumulations,” said Michael Dorsett, Director of Emergency Management in a statement. “Please make every effort to stay off of all local and interstate roadways, as travel will be extremely hazardous and rescue efforts for stranded motorists will severely limit first responder capabilities.”
