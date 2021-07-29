FRANKFORT, KY, (WSMV) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced their updated precautions in response to the CDC's new recommendations regarding masks and vaccines.

Gov. Beshear announced that Kentucky's safety is his first priority, and as such, recommends that masks and vaccines are the answer to COVID.

“With the delta variant spreading across the U.S. and only 62% of Kentuckians ages 18 or older vaccinated, right now our answer is: Masks plus vaccines equals victory over COVID,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are strong enough and resilient enough to do this. We are compassionate enough to know we have to do this.”

Gov. Beshear said all K-12 school districts should require indoor masking for teachers, staff, and students regardless of vaccination status.

In addition, all state buildings will require masks regardless of vaccination status.

Dr. Steven Stack, the commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said from March 1 to July 28, 2021, 94.5% of COVID-19 cases, 91.8% of COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 88.8% of COVID-19 deaths were among partially vaccinated or unvaccinated Kentuckians.