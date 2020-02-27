NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced on Thursday that he and state legislators are putting forth a proposed state constitutional amendment, removing the permit required to carry a concealed handgun.
In the Governor's speech, he cited the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as the primary basis of this legislation, noting that Tennessee is joining 16 other states that have adopted Constitutional Carry legislation.
Anyone would be able to carry a gun, concealed out of view, without going through training or a background check.
The Governor says this is "increasing freedom for law-abiding citizens," and that the proposal would apply to persons over 21 who are legally entitled to own and possess a firearm.
He did note too that this does not remove any "gun-free zone" regulations, and that it will not allow carry in prohibited places.
Lee said that the legislation would increase criminal penalties for those who steal guns, or are illegally in possession of a firearm, but did not elaborate on what those penalties would encompass.
The Governor says that the amendment to the state's constitution has been drafted, and given to the Legislature, but no copy was available for public inspection at today's press conference.
Statistics available from the CDC's online reports of fatal injuries, Tennessee ranks 6th in the country for firearm homicide, and 3rd in the country for youth firearm homicide for those under the age of 19.
