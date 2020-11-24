NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor announced the first bill of the 2021 General Assembly and it will look to protect the service members of the Tennessee National Guard.
Gov. Bill Lee said the Reemployment Act "will provide reemployment protections to Tennessee National Guard service members who are called to state active duty."
The Reemployment Act will do the following items:
- Amend Tennessee law to provide reemployment protections for service members called to state active duty
- Close the gap in benefits by providing state active duty benefits more closely aligned to those provided while in federal status
- Keep the Tennessee National Guard competitive in recruiting top talent that might otherwise serve in a neighboring state National Guard that does provide protection
“Over the coming weeks, we will be offering a preview of policy proposals that will streamline Tennessee government and ensure that we are good stewards of taxpayers’ dollars,” Lee said in a statement on Tuesday. “Our National Guard servicemen and women have been front and center in our COVID-19 response and this bill will support their efforts and help ensure the very best continue to serve in the Tennessee National Guard.”
