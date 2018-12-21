Gov.-elect Bill Lee announced a weekend of events coinciding with his inauguration as the 50th governor of Tennessee.
Lee’s “Believe in Tennessee” events will be held in Nashville on Jan. 18-20. Event details, tickets and reservations are available on the website.
“Maria and I are honored to serve Tennessee and we are excited to gather with folks from across the state for the inaugural,” said Lee in a news release. “We’ve visited all 95 counties twice, and we know that Tennesseans care deeply about our state. We live in a remarkable state, with remarkable people, and I believe that as good as a place as Tennessee is, we can be even better, and we can lead the nation.”
Lee’s inauguration ceremony will be on Saturday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. on Legislative Plaza. The oath will be administered by Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeffrey S. Bivins.
Schedule of events
Friday, Jan. 18
- Boots on Broadway: Music & More, an evening of live music, Acme Feed & Seed, 101 Broadway, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 19
- Inaugural Worship Service, Ryman Auditorium, 8:30 a.m.
- Inaugural Ceremony, Legislative Plaza, 11 a.m.
- Tennessee State Capitol tours, 1-3 p.m.
- Tennessee State Museum tour, 1000 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., 1-5 p.m.
- First Couple’s Inaugural Dinner and Ball, Music City Center, 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the black-tie optional event are $250 per person.
- Believe in Tennessee Inaugural Ball, Music City Center, 8 p.m. Tickets for the black-tie optional event are $50 per person.
Sunday, Jan. 20
- Tennessee Residence Open House, hosted by Gov. Lee and First Lady Maria Lee, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.