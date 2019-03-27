Another electric scooter company has announced it will be launching in the Music City.
Gotcha Electric Scooters, based in South Carolina, said it plans to target universities in the Metro area.
The company has planned to launch with 150 scooters in the Metro area then expanding to a fleet of 500 based on customer demand.
The company said you can expect to see Gotcha E-bikes as well by this summer.
