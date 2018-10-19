(WSMV) - While the odds of winning Mega Millions are more than 303 million to one, many of us are still itching to try our hand (myself included) at winning the whopping $1 billion jackpot, the second largest in the game's history!

You may be wondering though how to check to see if your ticket is a winner. You could watch the drawing and check your numbers in real time, but there is actually an easier way and all you need is your smartphone or a tablet.

One of the biggest misconceptions of lottery games such as Mega Millions is that you have to match all the numbers to be a winner, but games like Mega Millions give out cash prizes to even partial winners. So even if you don't win the multi-million dollar jackpot, you could still be eligible of getting some sort of cash prize. In fact, your odds of getting a smaller cash prize are even greater than hitting the actual jackpot.

If You Play What are my odds to win any prize? 1 in 24 What are my odds of winning the jackpot? 1 in 303 million How much does a ticket cost? $2 How much is the Megaplier option? Additional $1 (Prizes on all Megaplier tickets are multiplied except for the jackpot) When is the drawing? 10 p.m. CT How do you play? Select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot. What happens if I win the jackpot? You have the choice of an annuity payment or a cash option. With an annuity payment, you get one immediate payment and annual graduated payments for 29 years.

The Tennessee Lottery has a special section on their website where you can search past winning numbers and see if your ticket is a winner, you can check that here.

You can also download the Tennessee Lottery app in order to check to see if your ticket is a winner. Find links to download by clicking here.

You can also check the numbers in real-time and past numbers on the Mega Millions website.

No matter how you play, Tennessee Lottery and Mega Millions asks that you please play responsibly.

MEGA MILLIONS FUN FACTS: