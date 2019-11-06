CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After breaking ground in February 2018, Google has opened their data center in Montgomery County creating 100 jobs to start.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai was joined by Governor Bill Lee, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Bob Rolfe, Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durett, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, and TVA CEO Jeffery Lyash, Austin Peay State University President Dr. Alisa White today for the ribbon cutting on the $600 million facility.
The jobs created at this facility include computer technicians, engineers, and maintenance, among other positions.
As part of a deal with the Tennessee Valley Authority, the data center is matched with 100% renewable energy to power the Clarksville and Jackson County, Alabama, data centers.
"While this project is a part of a larger nationwide network of data centers, Google has worked hard to make a strong local impact. We are grateful to Clarksville and Montgomery County for welcoming us into this great community, and that is why we have made a concentrated effort to give back," said Enoch Moeller, Google Data Center Site Lead.
Since the beginning of the project, Google has awarded more than $450K to local schools and nonprofits.
Pichai said that Google will be committing $13 billion in capital investments to expand and build new offices and data centers in 14 states in the US with Clarksville being the first.
