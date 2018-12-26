NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Goodwill is relocating staff members to its busiest locations as the organization gears up for an influx of donations.
According to Goodwill, the number of donations between Dec. 26 and 31 increases exponentially as people clean out their closets, attics and garages to make room for their new holiday gifts.
Last year, donations during this time period increased by 55 percent in comparison to the other days of the year.
Click here for the full list of donation center locations and hours.
If you plan on making any donations this week, here are some reminders:
- When decluttering your home, consider the one-year rule: If you haven’t worn it, used it or played it in one year, it is probably time to donate it.
- Remove remove hangers from clothing.
- Hours vary by Donation Express Center location. Please only leave donations when an attendant is on duty.
- Goodwill cannot accept some items, such as household chemicals and older, tube-style televisions. Click here for more information.
- Goodwill’s donation receipts include a 10 percent off coupon for Goodwill stores. You can track your donations at mygoodwilldonation.org.
