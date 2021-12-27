NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Goodwill stores in Middle Tennessee are preparing for the year-end surge in donations.
Goodwill Industries announced that it will be shifting employees to its busiest locations to keep up with donations that typically increase by nearly 50 percent this time of year.
From December 26-31, Goodwill says its sites experience a drastic increase in donations due to “people cleaning out their closets, attics and garages to make room for holiday gifts.”
Goodwill says despite their efforts, donors may still experience longer wait lines during peak hours.
“We thank our generous donors for their understanding and patience at this time of year. We rely on this increase to carry us through months when people tend to donate less frequently,” explained Goodwill’s Vice President of Donated Goods Leisa Wamsley.
Goodwill reminds everyone that donations are sold in its stores to support their nonprofit mission of changing lives through education, training and employment.
For more on Goodwill's mission and their contact-free donation process, visit their website at www.giveit2goodwill.org
