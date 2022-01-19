Goodlettsville, TN (WSMV) - Goodlettsville Police are looking for a person they say robbed a convenience store Wednesday night at knifepoint. Detectives say the person seen in the pictures came into Cantrell's Market just after 7 PM armed with a kitchen knife.
When the robber was confronted by the clerk and a patron, they ran from the scene. Police believe this is the same person who robbed the store on December 23rd, 2021.
If you know who this is, call Det. Stephen Hodges at 615-851-2219. You can also email him at shodges@goodlettsville.gov.
