GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are looking for a suspect who robbed the First Bank in Goodlettsville on Thursday morning.
The suspect entered around 9 a.m. and presented a note and left with an undetermined amount of money. The suspect fled on foot and got away in a red pickup truck possibly a Toyota Tacoma with a lift kit.
If you have any information on this crime, you're asked to contact the Goodlettsville Police Department at 615-202-0934 and reference complaint # 20-01021.
