GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - U.S. Attorney Don Cochran announced Monday that a Goodlettsville man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug related charges.
According to a news release, 31-year-old Brian Wimsatt was sentenced for conspiracy, as well as possession and distribution of heroin which resulted in death.
The overdose death happened May 13, 2016. A mother found her son unresponsive in his car. He died from a heroin overdose. Earlier that night, around 7:00 p.m., Wimsatt sold the deceased individual heroin in the bathroom of a Goodlettsville grocery store.
Four days later, police pulled Wimsatt over and found heroin and other contraband. It was determined that he sold the heroin that the individual overdosed on.
Wimsatt pleaded guilty to the charges in September of last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.