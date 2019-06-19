NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Goodlettsville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Old Hickory Boulevard on Wednesday morning, according to police.
Police said Kendall Tozer, 33, was driving a GMC Sonoma pickup truck south in the rain in the 5600 block of Old Hickory Boulevard when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Tozer, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.
Toxicology testing will be conducted to determine whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
